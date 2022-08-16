Garden City Runners tackle parkruns despite the heat
- Credit: GCR
It may have been early in the morning but Garden City Runners still found parkruns to be tough in the heat.
The 9am starts still attracted plenty in blue vests with a merry band heading to Bushy Park, the site of the first run in 2004.
It was the hottest recorded edition and a total of 945 were challenged to beat the parkrun record of Andy Baddeley set 10 years earlier to the day.
Needless to say that remained unbroken.
At Tamar Trails, Andy Holt was sixth at Tamar Trails in Devon while Rob and Caroline Hughes travelled to Des Moines Creek Parkrun in Washington state, USA, where they were fourth overall and seventh lady respectively.
Chairwoman Jane Molloy beat that though by taking part in the Wanneroo Parkrun in Western Australia.
Much closer to home, Craig Brown was fifth at Panshanger with Richard Somerset ninth.
Most Read
- 1 Crane hire company with Welwyn Garden City depot goes into administration
- 2 Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Hertfordshire teenager
- 3 Hertfordshire under Met Office yellow warning for storms
- 4 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
- 5 Red panda Tilly gives birth to ‘miracle’ cub at Paradise Wildlife Park one month after passing of partner Nam Pang
- 6 Disney's Encanto, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man movie set for free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre
- 7 New Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club launching at Two Willows pub in Welwyn Garden City
- 8 Family raises funeral funds for mum who was known for helping others
- 9 Three rail and bus strikes in London and the East this week
- 10 Motorcyclist in serious but stable condition after B556 London Colney crash
Terry Fowler celebrated his 60th birthday in style, running with a special birthday balloon and finishing 24th overall and first in his new age group.
Juliet Vine was first lady and fifth overall at Jersey Farm, Tom Buzzard fifth at Stevenage and Dan Pudner fourth at Hampstead Heath.