Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Garden City Runners tackle parkruns despite the heat

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM August 16, 2022
Garden City Runners look for shade at Bushy Parkrun.

It may have been early in the morning but Garden City Runners still found parkruns to be tough in the heat.

The 9am starts still attracted plenty in blue vests with a merry band heading to Bushy Park, the site of the first run in 2004.

It was the hottest recorded edition and a total of 945 were challenged to beat the parkrun record of Andy Baddeley set 10 years earlier to the day.

Needless to say that remained unbroken.

At Tamar Trails, Andy Holt was sixth at Tamar Trails in Devon while Rob and Caroline Hughes travelled to Des Moines Creek Parkrun in Washington state, USA, where they were fourth overall and seventh lady respectively.

Chairwoman Jane Molloy beat that though by taking part in the Wanneroo Parkrun in Western Australia.

Terry Fowler of Garden City Runners celebrated his 60th birthday at the Panshanger Parkrun.

Terry Fowler of Garden City Runners celebrated his 60th birthday at the Panshanger Parkrun. - Credit: GCR

Much closer to home, Craig Brown was fifth at Panshanger with Richard Somerset ninth.

Terry Fowler celebrated his 60th birthday in style, running with a special birthday balloon and finishing 24th overall and first in his new age group.

Juliet Vine was first lady and fifth overall at Jersey Farm, Tom Buzzard fifth at Stevenage and Dan Pudner fourth at Hampstead Heath.


Athletics
Welwyn Garden City News

