News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Garden City Runners out in force for the return of the Welwyn Half Marathon

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM March 1, 2022
Garden City Runners were out in force for the 2022 Welwyn Half Marathon.

Garden City Runners were out in force for the 2022 Welwyn Half Marathon. - Credit: REBEKAH DOWNES/PA

The Welwyn Half Marathon made a welcome return to the calendar and Garden City Runners were naturally well represented at a home event.

The route starts and finishes at Gosling Stadium and uses a loop half way down the Cole Green Way.

The first GCR back through the inflatable arch was Herbie Hopkins in fifth and in a time of one hour 21 minutes 35 seconds.

Peter Harvey wasn't far behind in ninth while Tom Wackett completed the GCR podium in 19th.

Sophie Packman was the first GCR lady in a personal best time of 1:49:11 and another PB followed for Russell Morris in 1:41:16.

Anna Lillie stopped short of the finish along with another competitor to administer first aid to a runner who was experiencing difficulties. She stayed with them until an ambulance arrived. 

The club also had a strong contingent at the National Cross Country races at Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five people wanted after crime spree in the beauty aisles of Superdrug
  2. 2 M&S ‘interested’ in Welwyn Garden City foodhall despite Howard Centre closure
  3. 3 Police still searching for missing 42-year-old from Hertfordshire
  1. 4 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
  2. 5 Updates as broken down crane causes M25 lane closure near Potters Bar
  3. 6 Hundreds attend ‘emotional’ protest over Ukraine invasion
  4. 7 Review finds ‘critical failures’ in council’s housing compliance process
  5. 8 9 questions to decide how Hatfield you are
  6. 9 Pear Tree Post Office reopens at new Welwyn Garden City location
  7. 10 ‘We will win’ - Ukrainian on Russia’s invasion and her family in the warzone

Barbara Kubis-Labiak and Helen Harrison took part in the ladies' senior race while Mattie Labiak was in the junior men’s race.

There was eight running in the men's senior race with Dom Thomas the first of them to finish.

GCR finished 102nd from the 132 clubs who fielded teams. 

Athletics
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Google image of Robbery Bottom Lane on a cloudy and rainy day in Welwyn, hertfordshire

Couple who moved to Welwyn slam village life and 'tricky neighbours'

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Remnants of a chopped up oak tree that smashed a house in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, during Storm Eunice

Herts Live News | Video

Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon