Garden City Runners out in force for the return of the Welwyn Half Marathon
- Credit: REBEKAH DOWNES/PA
The Welwyn Half Marathon made a welcome return to the calendar and Garden City Runners were naturally well represented at a home event.
The route starts and finishes at Gosling Stadium and uses a loop half way down the Cole Green Way.
The first GCR back through the inflatable arch was Herbie Hopkins in fifth and in a time of one hour 21 minutes 35 seconds.
Peter Harvey wasn't far behind in ninth while Tom Wackett completed the GCR podium in 19th.
Sophie Packman was the first GCR lady in a personal best time of 1:49:11 and another PB followed for Russell Morris in 1:41:16.
Anna Lillie stopped short of the finish along with another competitor to administer first aid to a runner who was experiencing difficulties. She stayed with them until an ambulance arrived.
The club also had a strong contingent at the National Cross Country races at Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath.
Barbara Kubis-Labiak and Helen Harrison took part in the ladies' senior race while Mattie Labiak was in the junior men’s race.
There was eight running in the men's senior race with Dom Thomas the first of them to finish.
GCR finished 102nd from the 132 clubs who fielded teams.