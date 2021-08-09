Garden City Runners dance through the puddles in St Albans and flock back to parkrun
- Credit: HARRY HUBBARD
The St Albans Summer 10K took place in weather that was anything but summery but that did not deter a band of Garden City Runners who ventured to the event.
Starting and finishing in Highfield Park and using an out and back course along the Alban Way, there were strong performances from the WGC-based club.
Peter Harvey was the first of them back to the finish in a time of 37 minutes 10 seconds with Craig Brown just four seconds adrift.
Among the PB times were Peter Jasko in 40:48 and Alex Faulkner who knocked almost three minutes off her previous quickest run, set three weeks ago.
It was also enough to be the first GCR lady finisher.
Parkrun is held over half that distance and with the events now fully up and running, they are attracting plenty from GCR.
Caroline Hale was first lady at Stevenage as was Martha Hall at Panshanger where Chris Jones was second overall, Neil Hume fourth and Paul Guy fifth.
Deborah Kirby won the prize for biggest journey as she completed the Haisenheide run in Berlin while other tourists were Sharon Threlfall at Somerdale Pavilion in Keynsham and Hannah Frank at the Princes Parkrun in Liverpool.