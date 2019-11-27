Advanced search

Garden City Runners keep it close to home with Hatfield and Knebworth runs

PUBLISHED: 08:34 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 27 November 2019

Garden City Runners kept it very local for their running fix this week - with many not even getting outside of the borough.

The Hatfield 5 proved as popular as ever with 38 from the club tackling the route that centred around the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield.

The race was also for the Vets County Championship five-mile title with the runs of Neil Hume, Paul Guy, Peter Harvey and Richard Somerset allowing GCRs' men to win silver.

In the individual races, James Forrester also took silver in the M60 category while Hume's efforts placed him third in the M40 group.

The highest placed GCR lady was Carol Reid who was fifth in her age range.

Eight decided they would travel an almost equal distance but north of WGC instead of south, taking on the Hertfordshire Half Marathon at Knebworth House.

Now in its third year, the event has established itself on the local running map with the closed-road race taking on an undulating course around the grounds and villages surrounding the stately home.

Anne Henson was first in the FV65 category while Jacky O'Leary was second in her age group.

The first GCR to finish was James Donmore in 61st place overall, less than a minute ahead of Steve Ellerd-Elliott, while there was a personal best for Richard Robinson.

The club's ultra runners were at it again with Dave Heal completing his goal of 12 ultras in 12 months at Greenham Common.

He was greeted with plenty of mud and slippery surfaces to contend with but he still managed to complete the 50km, 31.24-mile race in six hours 32 minutes four seconds.

Nick Genever meanwhile was running a similar distance at the self-navigated Gatliff 50k in Kent.

Known for being overlong at 34.5 miles and difficult to navigate, Genever was still able to finish the route, which went through the Hundred Acre Woods and over Poohsticks Bridge in Ashdown Forest, in seven hours 42 minutes.

