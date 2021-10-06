Garden City Runners enjoy return of London Marathon with a couple of personal bests

Published: 11:00 AM October 6, 2021

The rescheduled London Marathon finally sent runners onto the streets of the capital - and Garden City Runners had a good contingent both on and off the course.

Last held in 2019, the race attracted 40,000 participating in the mass event, the 41st running and as usual there were stories to tell throughout the field.

The Garden City Runners volunteers at the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: GCR

Chris Jones said: "My official time was two hours 47 minutes 32 seconds and I came 817 overall.

"It was my first sub-2:50 run and a four-minute PB so I'm dead chuffed.”

Steve Ellerd-Elliott of Garden City Runners enjoyed his first run round the London Marathon course. - Credit: GCR

For Steve Ellerd-Elliott it was his first time at the event, and one he thoroughly enjoyed.

He said: "The atmosphere was brilliant and definitely helped keep me on pace for a 3:21:07 personal best."

Laura Cowley led home the club's three women, clocking 3:17:18 ahead of Rebecca Barden (3:37:45) and Hayley Connolly (4:38:57).

For the men Rob Lawrence (2:53:34), Robert Casserley (2:55:30), Neil Hume (2:56:24), Daniel Pudner (2:56:44) and Simon Bostock (2:57:57) also beat the three-hour mark.

The club also had a big squad volunteering as marshals.