Richard Somerset top dog at Garden City Runners' annual awards

Published: 12:21 PM March 18, 2021

Richard Somerset of Garden City Runners at the Tring Parkrun in 2018. - Credit: GCR

It needed to be done virtually but the annual awards night at Garden City Runners still brought plenty of smiles - not least for Richard Somerset.

He took home two prizes, the club runner of the year and club member of the year, the latter primarily for his efforts to fill a 12-month period that saw little or no actual racing.

One nominator said: "Richard was great in continuing to drive us all to get out and run somewhat competitively and safely during an incredibly tough year with constantly changing restrictions.

"His efforts helped motivate me to run more and push myself to improve even when I didn’t really know many people, seeing as I only joined GCR just before the first lockdown.

Another said: "Richard has been a terrific force for good at the club over the last 12 months. He has been proactive and creative in organising events that encourage and motivate many to get out and take part in events, both individually and together when we can.

"It is fair to say that he has done an amazing job of keeping the GCR spirit alive and flourishing during this extraordinary year."

Elsewhere the most improved male runner was Steve Edwards while Helen Stafford was the female equivalent.

The most promising new female member was Juliet Vine with Dean Harris taking the male prize.

Stuart Mann picked up an award for excellence for his time of three hours 45 minutes, a new UK over-75 marathon record, achieved at Dorney Lakes.

Nigel Cavill was the COVID star for getting the Gosling track sessions back up and running last year while a new award honoured Sharon Threlfall.

She was declared the star new member as "in her short time with the club, she has really made a difference in terms of volunteering, setting run challenges and participation".

The final honour went to Brad Smith as he was granted lifetime membership for all his years of service to GCRs.

The evening had kicked off with a video made by Adam Wadley, which featured appearances from members reflecting on their experiences of running with GCR in 2020.

To view the video click here.