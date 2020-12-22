More rules and restrictions as Garden City Runners adapt to tier four

Published: 9:15 AM December 22, 2020

Garden City Runners are having to adapt to yet more restrictions. - Credit: GCR

Garden City Runners are having to adapt to yet more rules and restrictions following the government's tier four announcement.

For the most part of they year they have been having to make do with virtual runs or in brief instances, organised but social-distanced actual races.

But the new announcements have changed the playing field again.

A spokeswoman said: "The club is affiliated to England Athletics and the Association of Running Clubs and we follow their guidelines to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

"You can run on your own, with members of your household or with one other person from another household provided that the number of people does not exceed two.

"Please always follow the following advice for your own and others' safety.

"Maintain social distancing at all times, including at the start and end of the session, and try to avoid touching anything like a gate or stile.

"If this is unavoidable use hand sanitiser and avoid touching your face afterwards."

GCR are still providing challenges though for their athletes in order to keep spirits up over the festive period.