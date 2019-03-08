Advanced search

Frustrations for Welwyn Garden City as Totteridge survive mauling

PUBLISHED: 13:22 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 16 June 2019

Louis Champion led the way with the bat for Welwyn Garden City against Totteridge Millhillians. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Frustration reigned at Digswell Park as wet weather and a defiant Totteridge Millhillians denied Welwyn Garden City a huge victory in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division.

Less than six overs remained when the heavens opened are brought a premature end to the contest.

And it came with triple champions WGC on top as Totteridge, runners up for the last two seasons, were 181-3, well short of the hosts' 322-3 and stubbornly hanging on to a draw.

Welwyn still walked away with 17 points but the result means they have slipped to third in the table behind new leaders Luton Town & Indians and Radlett.

The big target came courtesy of another star show from Owais Shah and Louis Champion.

Fresh from their 133 run partnership against North Mymms seven days earlier, the opening duo set off in scintillating style, reaching a further three-figure opening stand in 15 overs.

The combination was finally broken by the spinners of Iresh Saxena and Graeme White, the former claiming Champion's wicket but only after he had scored a superb 124 off 147 balls and with the scoreboard showing 225.

Shah continued his rich vein of form, however, and duly completed his second consecutive century before falling for 112, caught off the bowling of Saxena again.

Jamie Southgate came in and produced a now customary blitz, hitting a not out 45 in a mere 15 balls, a knock containing two fours and five sixes.

Welwyn's bowling attack soon joined the party with Conor Emerton sending Matt Fletcher back to the pavilion, caught behind by Dan Blacktopp with the score on 12.

A rain shower took the players off for an early tea and the umpires adjusted the overs required for Totteridge to survive to 52.

But on the resumption Shah took a sharp slip catch from a Matthew Grant ball to dismiss Simon Webster for 23.

Ben Howgego and White managed to stop the fall of wickets with a partnership of 86 before the skipper was caught by Southgate off Grant for an entertaining 83.

However, much to Welwyn's disappointment White (54*) and Shaun O'Brien were able to negotiate the final 76 balls and get to the early close with wickets in hand.

