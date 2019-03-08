Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Lewis Hamilton claims 2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix pole position

PUBLISHED: 07:07 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 16 March 2019

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes car ahead of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Picture: Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes car ahead of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Picture: Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG.

© Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified on pole position for the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old Mercedes-AMG F1 driver from Hertfordshire dominated qualifying at the Albert Park circuit to claim his sixth successive pole position in Melbourne.

It is also his eighth pole at the Australian GP – an incredible result and another record for the Stevenage racer.

The five-time world champion clocked an astonishing final flying lap time of 1m 20.486s with a new track record.

Valterri Bottas completed a Mercedes front-row lockout 0.112s behind in second place with 1m 20.598s.

The Silver Arrows duo will line-up in first and second places on the grid with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel qualifying third – seven-tenths behind the Mercedes.

Max Verstappen placed his Red Bull fourth on the starting grid, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fifth in the provisional qualifying results.

Romain Grosjean took sixth place for Haas with Kevin Magnussen seventh in qualifying.

Newcomer Lando Norris placed his McLaren on eighth place with Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo and Sergio Perez completing the top 10.

The Renaults of Nico Hulkenberg and Aussie Daniel Ricciardo, at his home grand prix, were 11th and 12th respectively in qualifying after failed to make the top 10 shootout.

Bottas posted a track record in the first runs of Q3 with a lap of 1m 20.598s to claim provisional pole, with Hamilton nearly half a second down after running wide at the first corner.

An under pressure Hamilton made up that time with his near-perfect hot lap at the end of the qualifying session.

Then came the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, with Vettel 0.652s off Bottas’ time.

Hamilton had earlier topped the Q2 timesheets with a then new track record of 1m 21.014s – a time he later smashed.

Mercedes team-mate Bottas was just a tenth back in P2 with a 1m 21.193s as the Silver Arrows showed their pace.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘Bring your own food and drink’: New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City to lose its café

The main entrance to the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies.

Lewis Hamilton claims 2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix pole position

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes car ahead of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Picture: Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG.

Traffic nightmare in Potters Bar with delays of up to 70 minutes

Motorists have faced long delays in Potters Bar this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

Gosling price hikes may end young gymnasts’ dreams, says Welwyn Garden City mum

Young gymnasts who train at Gosling Sports Park are worried that price increases will stop them training. Picture: supplied

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists