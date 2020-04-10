News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Format changed for NHS charity football match due to overwhelming interest and support

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:13 AM April 10, 2020    Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020
Former Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Darren Bent is one of the latest names to s

Former Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Darren Bent is one of the latest names to sign up for Charity FC 2020's match in honour of the NHS. Picture: DAVID HOWARTH/PA - Credit: PA

It started out as an idea for one game of football to celebrate the sacrifice and work of the NHS but it has grown so big that the whole format of the day has changed beyond recognition.

There will now be three matches of 60 minutes, involving 12 to 15 players on each side from a squad of over 30-year-old non-league players against one made up of ex-pros.

Hemel Hempstead Town’s Vauxhall Road ground will play host to the event with the first clash planned to start at 12.30pm on a date to be advised once the lockdown is over.

The squads will be made via a live lucky dip on social media.

The organisers, including former WGC skipper Liam Kenna and Berkhamsted manager Lee Bircham, said: “We are truly humbled by the amount of players and celebrities that are wanting to help us raise money for such a good cause that we have had to change the format.

You may also want to watch:

“Originally it was planned to do one game as a massive party to show our appreciation of the wonderful work of the NHS.

“But we now simply want to include as many players and celebrities as possible.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
  2. 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
  3. 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
  1. 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
  2. 5 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
  4. 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
  5. 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
  6. 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
  7. 10 If roads have 'wrong limits' then they're 'ignored' – county councillor claims while enacting new speed strategy

The news came as more names were added, including former Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and England striker Darren Bent.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer...

Deborah Price, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus