Youngsters to the fore at Welwyn Garden City's end of season presentation night

Jay Rolfe won the committee's player of the season award at the WGC FC presentation evening. Picture: WGC FC Archant

Some of Welwyn Garden City’s brightest young talent were among the prizes at the football club’s annual presentation evening.

Dylan Ebengo was named players' player of the year at the WGC FC presentation evening. Picture: WGC FC Dylan Ebengo was named players' player of the year at the WGC FC presentation evening. Picture: WGC FC

Dylan Ebengo took the award from his team-mates, claiming the players' player award while Matty Campbell-Mhlope was manager Dean Barker's player of the year recipient.

Charlie Pattison maybe on loan from Milton Keynes but he was still a worthy winner of the young player of the year prize.

And his performances had clearly impressed the bosses back at Stadium MK as he has just signed a two-year pro deal with the League Two club.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope was named manager Dean Barker's player of the year at the WGC FC presentation evening. Picture: WGC FC Matty Campbell-Mhlope was named manager Dean Barker's player of the year at the WGC FC presentation evening. Picture: WGC FC

But the youngsters didn't have it all their own way after what has been a difficult season for the Citizens.

They were left with just three players in January and the trio of Dave Keenleyside, Jay Rolfe and Jon Sexton were joint winners of the supporters club's award.

Rolfe also took home the player of the year title from the committee.