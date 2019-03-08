Advanced search

Wroxham take the win after hard-fought Mount Grace football tournament

PUBLISHED: 06:58 10 October 2019

Wroxham were the winners at the Mount Grace Seven-a-side Football Tournament.

Wroxham were the winners at the Mount Grace Seven-a-side Football Tournament.

Archant

An annual seven-a-side football tournament saw plenty of fine performances as schools battled it out in Potters Bar.

Little Heath 'A' were the runners-up at the Mount Grace Seven-a-side Football Tournament.Little Heath 'A' were the runners-up at the Mount Grace Seven-a-side Football Tournament.

The event, held, organised and refereed by the staff and sixth-form students of Mount Grace School, saw 11-primary schools take part.

They were split into three groups with the winners and the highest runners-up advancing to the semi-finals.

Those final four matches were all closely-fought and saw Wroxham advance with victory over Ladbrooke A and Cuffley A see off Cranborne.

The final was again a closely fought affair and it needed a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out to decide the winners, Wroxham eventually taking that honour with a 2-1 win.

The two runners-up from the group stage who didn't make the semi-final played in the Shield final. That was won by Little Heath A who beat Cuffley B.

Trophies and medals were sponsored by Brookmans Park Rotary Club and presented by past president Barbara Middleton while refreshments were provided by Mount Grace PTFA.

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Billie Piper’s ‘I Hate Suzie’ series filming in Potters Bar

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Trains delayed after police called to Hatfield station

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

B****cks to Brexit: Lib Dems agree Welwyn Hatfield residents should be offended by one ‘B’ word, but not the other

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Billie Piper’s ‘I Hate Suzie’ series filming in Potters Bar

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Trains delayed after police called to Hatfield station

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

B****cks to Brexit: Lib Dems agree Welwyn Hatfield residents should be offended by one ‘B’ word, but not the other

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

World Mental Health Day: Hertfordshire students urged to design films to support #JustTalk campaign

Zoe Broadhead, from Chancellor's School in Welham Green, was one of last year's winners for the Hertfordshire County Council World Mental Health Day #JustTalk campaign. Picture: Herts county council

Wroxham take the win after hard-fought Mount Grace football tournament

Wroxham were the winners at the Mount Grace Seven-a-side Football Tournament.

Trains delayed after police called to Hatfield station

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

Budding Welwyn Garden City designer lands top prize in competition

Welwyn Garden City's Milly McAlister (centre) with fellow winners Diandra Elmira Putri (left) and Yolande Mutale (right). Picture: TouchNote

Body found in woodland near Stevenage is female, Herts police confirm

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists