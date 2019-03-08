Wroxham take the win after hard-fought Mount Grace football tournament

An annual seven-a-side football tournament saw plenty of fine performances as schools battled it out in Potters Bar.

The event, held, organised and refereed by the staff and sixth-form students of Mount Grace School, saw 11-primary schools take part.

They were split into three groups with the winners and the highest runners-up advancing to the semi-finals.

Those final four matches were all closely-fought and saw Wroxham advance with victory over Ladbrooke A and Cuffley A see off Cranborne.

The final was again a closely fought affair and it needed a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out to decide the winners, Wroxham eventually taking that honour with a 2-1 win.

The two runners-up from the group stage who didn't make the semi-final played in the Shield final. That was won by Little Heath A who beat Cuffley B.

Trophies and medals were sponsored by Brookmans Park Rotary Club and presented by past president Barbara Middleton while refreshments were provided by Mount Grace PTFA.