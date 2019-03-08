Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bitter blow as rivals Wingate & Finchley push Potters Bar one step nearer to the relegation trapdoor

PUBLISHED: 14:32 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 26 March 2019

Bradley Sach of Potters Bar scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Bradley Sach of Potters Bar scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town suffered another bitter blow in their fight against relegation after a 4-2 defeat away to Wingate & Finchley.

Wingate celebrate their third goal during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Wingate celebrate their third goal during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

The Summers Lane-based club are one of the other sides battling with the Scholars to avoid being in the bottom three but this success was their second win in a row – a run that Bar would love to have themselves.

Wingate celebrate their third goal during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Wingate celebrate their third goal during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Dernell Wynter and Brad Sach had both pulled Bar back to within one goal and had chances to level before a breakaway in stoppage time confirmed all three points for the Blues.

Wingate celebrate their third goal during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Wingate celebrate their third goal during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

The Scholars are now 18th, four points above Whitehawk in the third and final relegation place, with just six games remaining.

Bradley Sach of Potters Bar scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Bradley Sach of Potters Bar scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Bar had made the short journey south looking to end a run of three straight defeats while Wingate were buoyed by a 7-2 thumping of Harlow Town, another side in the dogfight.

Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Potters Bar during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Potters Bar during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

And they got off to a fabulous start with two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Ola Williams of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Ola Williams of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Just nine minutes had been played when Donovan Makoma fired an absolute scorcher past goalkeeper Niko Tzanev into the bottom corner.

Frustration for Potters Bar during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Frustration for Potters Bar during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

And the lead was doubled after Reece Beckles-Richards was brought down inside the box, Sean Cronin scoring from the penalty spot.

Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Ola Williams of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Ola Williams of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

But Bar showed they have the stomach for the fight and they pulled one back with 27 minutes on the clock, Wynter stabbing home from close range.

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

The second-half saw both sides push forward in search of more goals but the home side were certainly starting to show plenty of nerves as the clock ticked down.

Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Ola Williams of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Ola Williams of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

The roar of delight that greeted the third home goal was proof of that, Ahmet Rifat releasing Anthony Mendy who poked the ball through Tzanev’s legs with 20 minutes remaining.

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

But Bar were given another lifeline with 12 minutes left as they were awarded a penalty of their own following a handball.

Wingate management during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Wingate management during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Sach made no mistake, firing past Shane Gore and they almost levelled things up when Zaid Al-Hussaini put a shot across Wingate’s six-yard box.

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

But Wingate confirmed all three points in injury time as Charlie Ruff grabbed the winner.

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate & Finchley during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Folkestone Invicta are next up at the Pakex on Saturday.

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

New Post Office branch in Welwyn Garden City opened

Postmaster Sanny Singh and Welwyn Hatfield mayor Barbara Fitzsimon at the new Westfield Post Office branch at Panshanger Express in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied.

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

New Post Office branch in Welwyn Garden City opened

Postmaster Sanny Singh and Welwyn Hatfield mayor Barbara Fitzsimon at the new Westfield Post Office branch at Panshanger Express in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Bitter blow as rivals Wingate & Finchley push Potters Bar one step nearer to the relegation trapdoor

Bradley Sach of Potters Bar scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Dylan calls the tune for a relieved Welwyn Garden City as late winner silences Luton

Dylan Parker scores from a penalty corner to make it 3-2 to Welwyn Garden City in the match between WGC HC v Luton Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two councillors stand down in Hatfield as borough gears up for elections

Cllrs John Fitzpatrick (Labour) and Kerstin Holman-Schmidt (Conservative) are standing down from their council seats in Hatfield. Pictures: supplied

New festival to showcase filmmakers in Hertford

The Ribbon of Dreams Short Film Festival will take place at Hertford Theatre in May.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists