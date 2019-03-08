Bitter blow as rivals Wingate & Finchley push Potters Bar one step nearer to the relegation trapdoor

Bradley Sach of Potters Bar scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town suffered another bitter blow in their fight against relegation after a 4-2 defeat away to Wingate & Finchley.

The Summers Lane-based club are one of the other sides battling with the Scholars to avoid being in the bottom three but this success was their second win in a row – a run that Bar would love to have themselves.

Dernell Wynter and Brad Sach had both pulled Bar back to within one goal and had chances to level before a breakaway in stoppage time confirmed all three points for the Blues.

The Scholars are now 18th, four points above Whitehawk in the third and final relegation place, with just six games remaining.

Bar had made the short journey south looking to end a run of three straight defeats while Wingate were buoyed by a 7-2 thumping of Harlow Town, another side in the dogfight.

And they got off to a fabulous start with two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Just nine minutes had been played when Donovan Makoma fired an absolute scorcher past goalkeeper Niko Tzanev into the bottom corner.

And the lead was doubled after Reece Beckles-Richards was brought down inside the box, Sean Cronin scoring from the penalty spot.

But Bar showed they have the stomach for the fight and they pulled one back with 27 minutes on the clock, Wynter stabbing home from close range.

The second-half saw both sides push forward in search of more goals but the home side were certainly starting to show plenty of nerves as the clock ticked down.

The roar of delight that greeted the third home goal was proof of that, Ahmet Rifat releasing Anthony Mendy who poked the ball through Tzanev’s legs with 20 minutes remaining.

But Bar were given another lifeline with 12 minutes left as they were awarded a penalty of their own following a handball.

Sach made no mistake, firing past Shane Gore and they almost levelled things up when Zaid Al-Hussaini put a shot across Wingate’s six-yard box.

But Wingate confirmed all three points in injury time as Charlie Ruff grabbed the winner.

Folkestone Invicta are next up at the Pakex on Saturday.