Win for Potters Bar Crusaders U7 Blues continues great start to the season

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 November 2019

Potters Bar Crusaders U7 Blues.

Potters Bar Crusaders U7 Blues.

Archant

One of Potters Bar Crusaders many teams are enjoying a great start to their first footballing season.

The U7 Blues had a thrilling contest against Hertfordshire neighbours Ware, coming out with a 3-2 victory.

The Blues are just one of the teams that the Crusaders run, with teams currently from U7 up to U18.

There are also two girls' teams at U12 and U13 and in addition to all of that, they also have a soccer school for those aged four to six-year-old. That takes place on Saturday mornings between 10am and 11.30am.

The clubhouse is based beside King George V Playing Fields on Mutton Lane and uses the artificial pitch at Furzefield Leisure Centre.

For more information e-mail crusadersyfc_secretary@hotmail.co.uk

