Stunning win for Hatfield United at Herts Senior County League champions Bush Hill Rangers
PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 May 2019
Archant
Hatfield United finished off their season in brilliant style with a 4-3 win at Herts Senior County League Division One champions Bush Hill Rangers.
It looked as if the Enfield-based club would carry on their 100 per cent home record when they took lead 14 minutes in.
And even after Cameron Leijgrave equalised four minutes later, getting onto the end of a Dale Stewart pass before lobbing the keeper, Bush Hill bagged a second just moments later.
And on 25 minutes it was 3-1 but Hatfield have picked up from a disappointing start to the season and Will Hanson unleashed a 25-yard piledriver before Stewart scored a penalty he had earned to finish a crazy first-half.
Bush Hill twice hit the crossbar after the break but with eight minutes remaining a brilliant move down the right ended with a Chris Gray cross into the area and a volley from Josh Francis high into the roof of the net.