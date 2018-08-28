Advanced search

SSML Division One: Reasons to be cheerful for both Codicote and Hatfield Town

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 December 2018

Codicote picked up three points against Amersham Town while a first clean sheet this season for Hatfield Town earned them a point at Rayners Lane. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ben L’Honore helped himself and his Codicote team to a late Christmas present as they won 4-0 away to Amersham Town.

Ben L'Honore scored a hat-trick for Codicote at Amersham Town. Picture: HARRY HUBBARDBen L'Honore scored a hat-trick for Codicote at Amersham Town. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

It was their second win on the bounce in Spartan South Midlands League Division One and L’Honore’s hat-trick was the main reason.

He may have a bit of explaining to do to any dubious goal panels with his third taking a wicked deflection but it would take a brave man to deny him his treble.

James Todd got the other goal as Codicote drew level on points with their hosts in the battle to avoid the drop.

Hatfield Town remain bottom in that unwanted fight but they managed to pick up a point thanks to a 0-0 draw at mid-table Rayners Lane.

It was the first point of new manager Jason Beck’s reign and the first clean sheet for the Blue Boys this season.

That will give them plenty of confidence as they look to overhaul the teams above them.

They go to Langford on Saturday while Rayners Lane provides the destination and next opponents for Codicote.

