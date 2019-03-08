Advanced search

Luton Town head glittering pre-season line-up for Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 19:59 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 17 May 2019

Charlie Pattison's Milton Keynes will be one of the opponents for Welwyn Garden City in their 2019 pre-season games. Picture: DANNY LOO

Charlie Pattison's Milton Keynes will be one of the opponents for Welwyn Garden City in their 2019 pre-season games. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City have lined up a number of exciting games ahead of their new season at step four - with .

Which league they will be placed in this year won't be found until Sunday, with the smart money saying they will be laterally moved to the Isthmian League South Central Division.

But regardless of that, they should be in tip-top condition when the season finally gets under way.

Luton Town provide the first of two Football League clubs to make the trip when they head to Herns Lane on Saturday, July 6, and Milton Keynes are the second, with a rare Friday night lights encounter on July 19.

National League Barnet will also be a visiting side on Tuesday, July 9, and there are other home games against Maccabi GB and Wingate & Finchley.

Away trips see the Citizens go to Wormley Rovers and Stotfold while the will face neighbours Codicote at the University of Hertfordshire.

WGC pre-season friendlies in full:

Tue, Jul 2, Burnham FC (at Bisham Abbey, Marlow)

Sat, Jul 6, Luton Town XI (home)

Tue, Jul 9, Barnet XI (home)

Sun, Jul 14, Maccabi GB XI (home)

Wed, Jul 17, Codicote (University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield)

Fri, Jul 19, Milton Keynes (home)

Tue, Jul 23, Wormley Rovers (away)

Sat, Jul 27, Wingate & Finchley (home)

Tue, Jul 30, Stotfold (away)

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

