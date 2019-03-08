Welwyn Garden City players working hard as a team to arrest slump says Dylan Ebengo

Dylan Ebengo has impressed since joining Welwyn Garden City.

Dylan Ebengo says that the Welwyn Garden City players are still gelling after their sudden introduction at Herns Lane – but he stressed that life at the club is still exciting despite their bad form.

The 3-1 defeat on Tuesday night to Southern League Division One Central leaders Peterborough Sports made it just one win in the last 19 games and a seventh straight defeat.

However, there was plenty to be proud of in the performance according to the talented centre-half.

He said: “As a team we performed really well and had our tactics spot on.

“But whether we lose or win we do it as a team, there are no individual mistakes, we take it as a team.

“Performance-wise it was excellent but collectively we know that in men’s football you have to put your chances in the back of the net.

“If we don’t do that, they’ll punish us.

“Defensively we did quite well although there were little spells where we lacked concentration and made a few mistakes.”

Ebengo was one of the first to be brought in after the forced recruitment drive needed following Adam Fisher’s departure as manager and Dean Barker’s appointment.

And despite impressing in those fixtures, he says the circumstances surrounding the team’s creation has understandably made life difficult.

“You’re just starting to see us gel together more and more,” he admitted.

“We’re a new team and we didn’t come in to the best circumstances but the club welcomed all of us together.

“We’re a young team too and we’re getting to know each other more and more.

“There have been a few games of course where we haven’t clicked but we haven’t had a pre-season together.

“We only have Tuesdays and Thursday nights to come in and try and connect as much as possible.

“We’ve got group chats where we try to all speak to each other.

“It’s all about gelling and hopefully we can keep the momentum [from Tuesday night] going and take it into the next game which is a big game against North Leigh.

“It’s a long away trip too and we want to bring back three points for the club.”