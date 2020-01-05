Welwyn still on course to go to the ball after ugly win over Biggleswade

Welwyn Garden City's Charlie Jones kept his place and earned a clean sheet in the win over Biggleswade. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Welwyn Garden City ground out what assistant boss Jon Stevenson described as an "ugly win" against Biggleswade to further cement their place in the Southern League Division One Central's play-off picture.

The Citizens just about edged the clash at Herns Lane between the last two champions of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division champions and had Jordan Watson's second goal in as many games to thank for the three points.

It keeps City stay fourth, seven points safe inside the top five and a further five points behind Berkhamsted who they beat on New Year's Day in their last game.

Unsurprisingly, manager Nick Ironton kept faith with the side that won that match 4-1 which meant Charlie Jones stayed between the posts, even though Ryan Schmid and Marco Tavares were both available.

The tone for this contest was set in the opening quarter which passed without a single goalmouth incident despite the endeavour on show from both sides.

Jones was forced to flip over a 15th minute effort by an off-balance Ryan Inskip in the first attack of the match but little was seen of the Citizens as an attacking force until they opened the scoring six minutes later.

Jordon Watson crowned his home debut by first pressurising former City full Adam Hunt into underhitting a back pass and then nipping in to beat keeper Tyler Josephs to the ball.

They almost doubled their lead two minutes later but from a tight angle Elliot Bailey flashed his effort across the face of goal.

A competitive if not exciting half closed with good work by George Ironton and Watson setting up a shooting chance for Dave Keenleyside, but that shot was blocked by sheer force of numbers.

Welwyn continued to have chances after the break with both Keenleyside and Callum Stead being denied by Josephs although Biggleswade still remained dangerous as a cleverly flighted pass by Michael Fisher that was met on the full by skipper Tom Coles proved.

Fortunately for Welwyn this effort went wildly over the bar.

The match finished with a chance for each side.

Stead got in a low effort that Josephs was forced to save before Dan Bond, another former WGC player, broke past Jay Rolfe only to see Jones make a fine stop with his legs.