Another four-star show away to Berkhamsted has Welwyn dreaming of yet more success

PUBLISHED: 12:33 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 02 January 2020

Callum Stead got the all-important second goal against Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Callum Stead got the all-important second goal against Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City will be hoping lightning does strike twice after a crushing 4-1 win away to old foes Berkhamsted.

Elliot Bailey put Welwyn Garden City into an early lead against Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDONElliot Bailey put Welwyn Garden City into an early lead against Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Two seasons ago a 4-0 victory at Broadwater helped propel WGC to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title and promotion to the Southern League Division One Central.

Berko followed them up in second place and the pair are making an assault on another promotion this season with the hosts lying second prior to kick-off, three places above City.

But Welwyn were in inspirational form in what was undoubtedly their best away display of the season and goals from Elliot Bailey, Callum Stead, Jordan Watson and Jack Vasey elevated them up to fourth.

Bailey had got things off to the perfect start with a confident penalty after Watson was upended by goalkeeper James Warrington.

Charlie Jones, making his first start in four months, denied Alex Witham as the hosts looked for an immediate reply and they eventually found it on 24 minutes, a spectacular solo goal from left-winger Will Summerfield giving the Welwyn keeper no chance.

Jones then stopped Jonathan Lacey as Berko threatened to run riot and it prompted a response from City manager Nick Ironton who threw Dave Keenleyside on for Jake Eales.

That helped steady the ship and four minutes before the interval Welwyn got their noses back in front.

George Ironton and Stead switched passes before the midfielder broke down the right wing and the pull-back was inch perfect to allow Stead to fire low into the net.

Ironton had the chance to make it three early in the second-half as he was put through by Keenleyside's astute through ball, but shot weakly at the keeper.

However, a third did arrive on 65 minutes. Camped in the Berko half, Callum Taylor couldn't find room for a shot in a crowded area so laid it off to Ironton.

Once again the cross was perfect, this time for Watson to thump a powerful header beyond Warrington.

City's domination of the second-half was completed six minutes from time when Vasey, on for the hard-working Bailey, hit a glorious lob over the stranded keeper for a wonderful first goal for the club.

