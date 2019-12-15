Welwyn Garden City back on track as this Oxfordshire visit brings win

Jack Bradshaw got Welwyn Garden City's winner against Didcot Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City quickly got over their first away defeat of the Southern League Division One Central season by beating Didcot Town 1-0 and strengthening their play-off chances.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Citizens had lost by the same score up the road at North Leigh in midweek on a night when they failed to convert a plethora of chances.

This visit to Oxfordshire was more of a battle but Jack Bradshaw's header in the opening five minutes was enough to land them the three points.

It came with a cost mind you. They were already missing Eusebio Da Silva, Elliot Bailey, Charlie Payne, Jay Rolfe and Callum Stead through a mixture of suspension, injury and unavailability and they had to add skipper Dave Keenleyside to that list after he limped out with a thigh problem early on.

They did, however, give a debut to defender Jake Eales, brought in on a month's loan from Wingate & Finchley.

Bradshaw's goal came courtesy of powerful header planted beyond keeper Leigh Bedwell from a George Ironton free-kick, but it was by no means a rearguard action from that point from the Citizens to preserve the three points.

They attacked as much as the home side, who were clearly determined to get back on terms but never managed to thanks to an outstanding defensive display in which keeper Marco Tavares had his best game for the club.

The returning Dylan Ebengo was also on top of his game while scorer Bradshaw was the pick of the midfield.

Didcot were kept at bay until the 23rd minute when Denilson Silva struck a George Reid cross wide.

Reid proved a handful down the wing and when he ventured inside he was met by a smart full-length stop by Tavares.

Bradshaw proved to be Welwyn's major attacking threat but it was winger Greg Adinna, who had replaced Keenleyside in the first half, who almost grabbed their second only to be denied by a stop by Bedwell equally as good as Tavares in the first period.

He then used his pace to go beyond two defenders but could only poke the ball wide of both Bedwell and the post.

Tavares meanwhile pulled off another fine save from a Tom Stanley header late on and a frantic finale to the game was unable to alter the score.

Welwyn are away again on Tuesday night when they finally visit AFC Dunstable in a much re-arranged fixture.