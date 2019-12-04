Welwyn exit Herts Charity Shield with tepid performance against Tring Athletic

Jay Rolfe missed a penalty as Welwyn Garden City lost to Tring Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Welwyn Garden City's interest in cup competitions fizzled out for another season as Tring Athletic secured passage to the Herts Charity Shield semi-final with a 1-0 win.

There was little of the style and flair on show that the Citizens produced in a 0-0 domination of promotion rivals Aylesbury United just three days earlier.

In fact, an eager and aggressive Tring deserved their victory and seemed to clearly wanted the dubious prize of a semi-final against their SSML promotion rivals Colney Heath more.

In a generally lacklustre game it was Tring who set what early pace there was, Dan Ferrigno peeling off the back of the WGC defence to lash the game's first chance way over the bar.

A Callum Stead effort for the hosts had the same fate but Welwyn were then given a gilt-edged chance from the penalty spot after Ben Johnson had pulled down Romelle Alomenu.

Jay Rolfe took over the spot-kick duties in Elliot Bailey's absence but crashed his effort against a post.

Dylan Ebengo had to make a last-ditch clearance to keep WGC on terms when Tring's Marcus Mealing threatened before the visitors got their noses in front on 37 minutes.

A right-wing corner saw defender Mike Toner head against a WGC post and in the ensuing scramble, midfielder Luke Dunstan forced the loose ball home.

The West Herts side continued to look the likelier side and 10 minutes after the restart Toner stung Ryan Schmid's palms with a well struck effort.

Manager Nick threw on Jack Bradshaw and teenager Alex Harris and thrust Jay Rolfe into attack to try and affect a change to WGC's tepid showing.

And it almost worked as Rolfe produced some impressive juggling to bring down a high ball and then blaze a fierce effort that Tring keeper Charlie Mann had to save with his legs.

It had been far and away WGC's best effort of the evening and sparked something of a recovery from the home side in the final quarter.

Callum Stead got past his full-back and cut the ball back for Jesse Walklin but he couldn't connect properly and then Dave Keenleyside hit a fine, dipping volley that crashed against the outside of the post.

It rather summed up WGC's evening.

WGC: Schmid, Ebengo (Harris 62), Close, Rolfe, Taylor, Walklin, Ironton, Keenleyside, Stead, Da Silva, Alomenu (Bradshaw 62).