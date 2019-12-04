Advanced search

Welwyn exit Herts Charity Shield with tepid performance against Tring Athletic

PUBLISHED: 17:43 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 04 December 2019

Jay Rolfe missed a penalty as Welwyn Garden City lost to Tring Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jay Rolfe missed a penalty as Welwyn Garden City lost to Tring Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Welwyn Garden City's interest in cup competitions fizzled out for another season as Tring Athletic secured passage to the Herts Charity Shield semi-final with a 1-0 win.

There was little of the style and flair on show that the Citizens produced in a 0-0 domination of promotion rivals Aylesbury United just three days earlier.

In fact, an eager and aggressive Tring deserved their victory and seemed to clearly wanted the dubious prize of a semi-final against their SSML promotion rivals Colney Heath more.

In a generally lacklustre game it was Tring who set what early pace there was, Dan Ferrigno peeling off the back of the WGC defence to lash the game's first chance way over the bar.

A Callum Stead effort for the hosts had the same fate but Welwyn were then given a gilt-edged chance from the penalty spot after Ben Johnson had pulled down Romelle Alomenu.

Jay Rolfe took over the spot-kick duties in Elliot Bailey's absence but crashed his effort against a post.

Dylan Ebengo had to make a last-ditch clearance to keep WGC on terms when Tring's Marcus Mealing threatened before the visitors got their noses in front on 37 minutes.

A right-wing corner saw defender Mike Toner head against a WGC post and in the ensuing scramble, midfielder Luke Dunstan forced the loose ball home.

The West Herts side continued to look the likelier side and 10 minutes after the restart Toner stung Ryan Schmid's palms with a well struck effort.

Manager Nick threw on Jack Bradshaw and teenager Alex Harris and thrust Jay Rolfe into attack to try and affect a change to WGC's tepid showing.

And it almost worked as Rolfe produced some impressive juggling to bring down a high ball and then blaze a fierce effort that Tring keeper Charlie Mann had to save with his legs.

It had been far and away WGC's best effort of the evening and sparked something of a recovery from the home side in the final quarter.

Callum Stead got past his full-back and cut the ball back for Jesse Walklin but he couldn't connect properly and then Dave Keenleyside hit a fine, dipping volley that crashed against the outside of the post.

It rather summed up WGC's evening.

WGC: Schmid, Ebengo (Harris 62), Close, Rolfe, Taylor, Walklin, Ironton, Keenleyside, Stead, Da Silva, Alomenu (Bradshaw 62).

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Fire service attends ammonia leak in Hatfield Business Park

Fire crews attended an ammonia leak at a unit in the Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Fire service attends ammonia leak in Hatfield Business Park

Fire crews attended an ammonia leak at a unit in the Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn exit Herts Charity Shield with tepid performance against Tring Athletic

Jay Rolfe missed a penalty as Welwyn Garden City lost to Tring Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

First win can be used to help Leopards in future contests says coach Baker

Hafeez Abdul in action for Leopards against Liverpool in the National Basketball League Division Once clash at Oaklands Sportszone. Picture: PAUL PHILLIPS

Political canvasser followed and threatened in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating after a man delivering political party leaflets was allegedly threatened in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Hutchinson aiming for a goal-den finale to Potters Bar Town season

Josh Hutchinson of Potters Bar Town has his eyes firmly on the Isthmian League golden boot. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists