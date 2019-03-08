Mensah at it again as late goal rescues deserved point for play-off chasing Welwyn

Carl Mensah got the late equaliser for Welwyn Garden City at Daventry. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

For the second time this season Carl Mensah popped up in the final minutes to rescue a point for Welwyn Garden City.

The centre-half had already been on target in Welwyn's 1-1 draw at home to Berkhamsted and this goal, forced home in the 89th minute, earned them a 2-2 draw at Daventry Town.

It was no less than they deserved after attacking relentlessly through the second period to overturn a 2-1 half-time deficit.

But they will take the point against a fellow play-off chasing side, a result which keeps them fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table.

They had scored seven in midweek as they thrashed lowly St Neots Town and it didn't take them long to open the scoring at Elderstubbs.

Jack Bradshaw let fly with a 35-yard free-kick that keeper Justin Cerga only just managed to turn it onto a post.

The resulting melee saw Elliot Bailey also hit the woodwork before Jay Rolfe finally knocked it home.

The hit the post for a third time shortly after, Bailey again the unlucky one, but after riding their luck Daventry levelled on 15 minutes.

A right-wing corner from Adam Creaney wasn't cleared and the dangerous Aaron King fired home through a crowded area.

Ten minutes later they were in front, King firing an unstoppable effort past keeper Marco Tavares for a 2-1 lead.

The Citizens had been rocked by the double but they responded superbly after the break.

Alex Cathline came on seven minutes into the second-half and the new striker, who scored on his debut, had an effort well saved by Cerga.

Rolfe headed over but Daventry almost sealed it when Adam Confue struck a blistering effort from 30 yards over Tavares only for it to come back off the crossbar.

King was flagged offside before he could turn in the rebound.

But the final moments belonged to Welwyn, who thought they had scored before they actually did.

A long throw from Rolfe was powered off the underside of the bar and bounced out. Welwyn were convinced it had crossed the line but the referee said no.

However, from a corner George Ironton's delivery was again met by a Cathline header which again smacked the woodwork.

This time though Mensah was on hand to convert the scramble.