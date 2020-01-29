Good win but plenty more to come from Welwyn Garden City says boss after Barton Rovers success

Dave Keenleyside got Welwyn Garden City's second goal against Barton Rovers but like his team-mates was hampered by the Herns Lane pitch.

Welwyn Garden City's 4-1 win over Barton Rovers should send shivers down the spines of their Southern League Division One Central rivals according to manager Nick Ironton - simply because he felt they played well below their best.

Second-half goals from Eusebio Da Silva, David Keenleyside, George Ironton and Callum Stead eventually put Barton to the sword.

But the last three of them arrived in the final 15 minutes and after Jamie Carey-Morrell was sent-off for a professional foul and with the score at 1-1.

Therefore it was only the three points that moved the Citizens back into fourth that Ironton was pleased with.

He said: "I'm delighted with the result but it just compounds the disappointment over the two points we dropped at Thame on Saturday.

"And to be fair we played a lot better at Thame than we did against Barton.

"The pitch wasn't conducive to good football but that's the same for both sides.

"The changes didn't help us either but we got the result I suppose, that's the main thing.

"I wasn't happy with the performance though.

"One of two players looked tired and some of the ones we brought in have been out for a while.

"That didn't give us the continuity we're after.

"The last half hour was a lot better and the last three goals were all very good goals, quality goals.

"We put the pressure on them in good areas."

It was only Welwyn's second game at Herns Lane in the last nine league matches and the pitch, while not looking as bad as expected because of the rain, was pitted with numerous bobbles which didn't allow the ball to run true or aid good control.

That is not something which benefits the home side.

"We like to get the ball down and play with the likes of George [Ironton] and DK [Dave Keenleyside] and it's not a pitch where you can run with it," admitted the boss.

"You have to play in a certain way in certain areas."

They will have to face the same surface on Saturday when they host AFC Dunstable, a side they know only too well having lost in Bedfordshire a little over a week ago.

Ironton said: "We need to play well against Dunstable otherwise we will come unstuck.

"They are a big, strong and uncompromising side and they get the ball into the opponents' half quickly.

"If we don't combat that we'll suffer but hopefully we'll have one or two back."