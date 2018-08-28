Advanced search

Southern League: Bright start for Welwyn Garden City washed away by second-half deluge at Thame

PUBLISHED: 11:54 17 December 2018

Stuart Zanones goal had given Welwyn Garden City a 2-0 lead at Thame United. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A shocking second-half collapse saw Welwyn Garden City ship four goals for the second time in a week and slump to a 4-2 defeat at Thame United.

The reverse came hot on the heels of the 4-3 loss at Yaxley four days earlier but for almost an hour there was no indication of what was to follow.

The Citizens had raced to a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Dave Keenleyside and Stuart Zanone.

But the Meadow View Park hosts pulled one back on 57 minutes and 15 minutes later the comeback was complete, leaving WGC in a state of shock.

The first half was a much happier time though and with a bit of luck they could have added more than just the two they did.

Home keeper Steve Caro denied Zanone with a sharp save and Keenleyside was just over the bar with a snapshot after a flowing WGC move involving five players.

Charlie Smith also had a goalbound effort charged down before City took the lead.

Jon Sexton played a long ball down the left that Keenleyside collected.

He then slipped inside a defender and made progress along the by-line before driving a low shot into the far corner.

And like buses, the second was only just behind.

Jay Rolfe swung in a tempting cross from the right that Zanone met in trademark fashion with a flashing header beyond Caro.

WGC held that advantage fairly comfortably and keeper Dan Green didn’t have a single troubling moment in the opening half.

In fact the biggest problem seemed to be the clash of kit, worsened by the visibility in the gathering gloom.

It led to a change of kit, with City donning their bright orange change shirts for the second period.

But the change of strip brought with it a change of fortune.

Thame got back into it with a looping header from Dan West and he would add two more, with Lynton Goss scoring the other.

The fourth goal proved the final nail in the WGC coffin and although manager Adam Fisher threw on Dan Bond, Ashley Kersey and new signing Ramone Cassidy-Sinclair, the game was beyond retrieving.

The result means WGC are six points behind the play-off places.

Their busy Christmas period begins with a home game against Corby Town on Saturday.

