Joy for Welwyn as late goal gets Nick Ironton-era under way with impressive victory

PUBLISHED: 13:56 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 18 August 2019

Eusebio Da Silva of Welwyn Garden City scores the winner for Welwyn Garden City from a corner during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Eusebio Da Silva of Welwyn Garden City scores the winner for Welwyn Garden City from a corner during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Nicky Ironton-era at Welwyn Garden City began in dramatic and joyous style - as Eusebio Da Silva pounced in the 90th minute to claim a 2-1 win over Wantage Town.

Eusebio Da Silva of Welwyn Garden City somehow shoots over the bar after the ball falls to him three yards out during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOEusebio Da Silva of Welwyn Garden City somehow shoots over the bar after the ball falls to him three yards out during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

The new Citizens boss was less than pleased with the first-half performance in his side's opening Southern League Division One Central fixture, with a Jack Buchanan goal giving last year's Hellenic League champions a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Eusebio Da Silva of Welwyn Garden City somehow shoots over the bar after the ball falls to him three yards out during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOEusebio Da Silva of Welwyn Garden City somehow shoots over the bar after the ball falls to him three yards out during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

But the second period was much better and when George Ironton levelled, it set the stage for Da Silva's scene-stealing moment.

Lee Close of Welwyn Garden City runs to celebrate the winning goal with corner kick taker George Ironton of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOLee Close of Welwyn Garden City runs to celebrate the winning goal with corner kick taker George Ironton of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Speaking on Twitter the boss said: "We got what we deserved in the first half, nothing. But we were superb in the second and a 2-1 victory was thoroughly warranted."

Ollie Carey of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOOllie Carey of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Da Silva's winner continued his form from pre-season but it also added a positive ending to what had been a mixed afternoon.

Romelle Alomenu of Welwyn Garden City on the ball during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTORomelle Alomenu of Welwyn Garden City on the ball during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

He could have scored a number of times, especially in the second half, with one shot saved by Wantage keeper Charlie McCready and another at full stretch diverted onto the post.

Romelle Alomenu of Welwyn Garden City is tackled during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTORomelle Alomenu of Welwyn Garden City is tackled during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

His best chance came after Romelle Alomenu, a shining light after his introduction early in the second period, had delivered an inch-perfect cross.

Welwyn Garden City celebrate George Irontons equalising goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOWelwyn Garden City celebrate George Irontons equalising goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

However, Da Silva somehow managed to scoop the ball over the bar from almost on the goal-line.

George Ironton of Welwyn Garden City looks to cross during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOGeorge Ironton of Welwyn Garden City looks to cross during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Ironton's equaliser when it came was thoroughly deserved.

Welwyn Garden City celebrate George Irontons equalising goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOWelwyn Garden City celebrate George Irontons equalising goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Again Alomenu was the provider via the usual route of rounding the full-back and crossing into the goalmouth. This time though the manager's son crowned a starring display with a downward header beyond McCready.

Welwyn Garden City celebrate George Irontons equalising goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOWelwyn Garden City celebrate George Irontons equalising goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

The pressure continued after this too and Wantage needed McCready and Shemar Pettet, the latter with a clearance on the line, to preserve parity.

Jay Rolfe of Welwyn Garden City chases a ball during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOJay Rolfe of Welwyn Garden City chases a ball during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

WGC thought they had their winner when Olly Carey glanced a fine header from Dave Keenleyside's cross beyond McCready, only to find the flag raised for offside.

Dave Keenleyside (c) of Welwyn Garden City plays a pass during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTODave Keenleyside (c) of Welwyn Garden City plays a pass during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

But after Lee Close's header from an Ironton corner was cleared off the line, City found the winner and Da Silva his atonement heading in another set-piece.

Carl Mensah of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOCarl Mensah of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Welwyn will go to Biggleswade on Tuesday looking to build on this showing.

Will McClelland of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOWill McClelland of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Toby Cleaver of Welwyn Garden City heads at goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOToby Cleaver of Welwyn Garden City heads at goal during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Dylan Ebengo of Welwyn Garden City puts in a cross during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTODylan Ebengo of Welwyn Garden City puts in a cross during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

JP Antwi of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOJP Antwi of Welwyn Garden City during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Aundre Spencer of Welwyn Garden City fouls the goalkeeper going for a high ball during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOAundre Spencer of Welwyn Garden City fouls the goalkeeper going for a high ball during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Connor Sansom of Welwyn Garden City dives to make a save during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTOConnor Sansom of Welwyn Garden City dives to make a save during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

