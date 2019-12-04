Former fan favourite leads trio of new faces at Welwyn Garden City

Stuart Zanone during his first spell with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

A familiar face leads a trio of new signings for Welwyn Garden City.

Stuart Zanone bagged 10 goals in all competitions during a three-month spell at Herns Lane last year.

He finished the season with games at both Basildon United and Mildenhall Town but has been brought in by manager Nick Ironton to add a different threat to his strike force.

The Harlow-based front-man counts Takeley, Erith, Thamesmead Town and Herne Bay among the list of former clubs and he still holds the one-season record with Ashford United, hitting 47 goals five campaigns ago.

Callum Taylor has joined from Royston Town with the teenager a striker turned full-back. He has had short spells at Grays Athletic and Witham Town.

He made his debut in the 0-0 Southern League draw with Aylesbury United on Saturday.

The third member of the trio is Brandon McKenna, a central midfielder, who spent last season with Wingate & Finchley.