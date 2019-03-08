Citizens show spirit in loss to title contenders Bromsgrove

Elliot Bailey sits on his heels after Welwyn Garden City lose 3-0 in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

WGC gave a spirited display against title contenders Bromsgrove Sporting in front of the biggest crowd at the BP Mitchell Stadium for five years.

Dan Carr of Welwyn Garden City on a mazy run in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO Dan Carr of Welwyn Garden City on a mazy run in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Midlanders showed just why they are in the hunt for promotion, making light of difficult gale-froce winds and a heavy Herns Lane pitch to brush aside the hosts in front of 328.

But Dean Barker knows his young side will have easier days to come in the final eight games of an, at times, turbulent campaign.

Barker included loan signing Eoin McKeown, who signed in midweek from League Two Colchester, in attack alongside Elliot Bailey as Dylan Ebengo was drafted into midfield.

And Jack Humphrey impressed to play Bailey through early on, only for Tom Taylor’s telling tackle to prevent the chance.

Jonny Sexton of Welwyn Garden City receives his marching orders after a second yellow in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO Jonny Sexton of Welwyn Garden City receives his marching orders after a second yellow in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO

Humphrey cut out a dangerous cross from Charlie Dowd at the other end, but Bromsgrove opened the scoring on 20 minutes when leading scorer Richard Godfrey fired a smart volley high and wide of Lewis Todd’s five to find the top corner of the net.

The Citizens rallied, with Matty Campbell-Mhlope and Charlie Pattison combining to set up McKeown, whose header was straight at Jono Brown.

Ebengo flashed a ferocious effort just wide but Bromsgrove then went 2-0 up as Dan Carr slipped to let in Kieran Westwood, who netted at the second attempt after Todd saved with his legs.

WGC began the second half with their best spell of the game, with Carr’s ball flicked on by Campbell-Mhlope for McKeown who fired well over.

Matthew Campbell-Mhlope of Welwyn Garden City looks to get past a defender in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO Matthew Campbell-Mhlope of Welwyn Garden City looks to get past a defender in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO

McKeown turned provider to set up Campbell-Mhlope, but Brown made a sharp save.

Bromsgrove then went 3-0 up against the run of play when substitute Jake Heath swept a low shot through a crowded area past Todd with his first touch.

And after Barker brought on Ivan Agyaakwah and Romelle Alomenu for Ebengo and Pattisonn, WGC had penalty claims turned down when McKeown was fouled right on the edge of the box.

Jon Sexton was booked for dissent, then saw red after a foul on Dowd minutes later, but Todd denied Josh Quaynor and John Prykett in the last 10 minutes as Bailey had a tame effort saved by Brown at the other end.

Charlie Pattison of Welwyn Garden City plays a ball forward in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO Charlie Pattison of Welwyn Garden City plays a ball forward in the match between WGC FC v Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: DANNY LOO

WGC: Todd, Carr, Rolfe, Humphrey, Sexton, Campbell-Mhlope (Orcan 71), Pattison (Agyaakwan 68), Ebengo (Alomenu 68), Keenleyside, McKeown, Bailey.