Welwyn Garden City's Jesse Walklin ruled out for season with leg break

PUBLISHED: 11:51 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 17 February 2020

Jesse Walklin of Welwyn Garden City's Jesse Walklin has been ruled out for the season after breaking his leg. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City will be without influential midfielder Jesse Walklin for the conclusion of their play-off chase after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured leg.

The skipper was left struggling to walk after the Citizens' 2-0 loss against Bedworth United and manager Nick Ironton confirmed the news that he will play no further part this year.

The Herns Lane-based club will hope they don't miss him too much as they are currently fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table, four points above Yaxley just outside the top five.

The Peterborough side picked up a win in the only game to survive the bad weather on Saturday.

City's scheduled game against Daventry Town was called off on Friday night due to a waterlogged pitch.

They are due to be back in action tomorrow (Tuesday) when they host Kempston Rovers.

That is followed by an away trip to Coleshill Town on Saturday.

