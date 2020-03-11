Worries growing at Welwyn Garden City as Nick Ironton calls on his troops to show more desire

There will be plenty for WGC manager Nick Ironton to think about after the defeat to Daventry Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Nick Ironton has challenged his players to show some desire and passion if they are going to propel Welwyn Garden City into the play-offs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tuesday night's 4-2 home reverse to Daventry Town followed a 1-0 defeat at Herns Lane on Saturday to North Leigh, the first time the Citizens have lost back-to-back league games in Southern League Division One Central this season.

And with two more difficult games to come, away to Yaxley on Saturday before a return to home base on Tuesday for the visit of second-placed Halesowen Town, the City boss says the players need to dig deep to reverse the fortunes.

'We needed to win [after Saturday] and I thought we'd get the same reaction we've had all year after a defeat,' he admitted.

'We usually come back with a lot of hunger and desire but at the moment it's not in the squad.

'It doesn't matter who I pick, we just seem to be one step behind the other team.

'There's no desire and it's worrying.

'We're in this position because we've done the right things over the course of the year.

'We've worked hard and we've done the basics but we are in a slump.

'That is a fact and this is where the character needs to come out and people need to stand up for the team.

'It's no good me saying we have some of our better players missing because our squad is strong enough to win games.

'But I'm under no illusions that we need to start picking up points, it's as simple as that.'

The matches against North Leigh and Daventry have both been worryingly similar, with a physical opposition using their strength to beat down the smaller WGC side.

That was certainly the case after the sides had turned round with City 1-0 ahead courtesy of Dylan Ebengo's goal

That though should be no excuse for the goals conceded says Ironton.

'We got outmuscled against North Leigh on Saturday and again tonight,' he said.

'They changed their strategy in the second half to put the ball beyond us and we got outmuscled again.

'We were second best. Our quality on the ball was awful in the second half.

'We couldn't get it up the field, we couldn't clear it and there was no cohesion.

'What's more worrying is the goals we conceded. They were poor.

'Everyone was poor defensively and I haven't said that for the whole of this season.'