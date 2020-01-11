Still areas to work on for Welwyn despite five-goal win at Wantage says boss Nick Ironton

Manager Nick Ironton said Welwyn should have won by even more at Wantage. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Nick Ironton accepted that Welwyn Garden City's 5-1 win away to Wantage Town was a very positive result - but the consummate professional was still annoyed about certain aspects of the victory.

Chief among them was the fact it was only five. In a match that was dominated by a stiff breeze blowing down the length of the pitch Welwyn carved out chance after chance with the elements in their favour and yet turned round with only a 4-1 lead to show for their efforts.

A much more controlled performance after the break yielded another couple of good opportunities to score and the boss felt they should have taken even more than what they did.

He said: "I'm delighted with the win but we've set our standards high and we dropped them today.

"Certain players weren't at the races and I was really disappointed with the finishing.

"We got five but in all honesty we should have got 10 and that's being kind.

"We conceded a poor goal from a corner too. We work on that and even though it wasn't a bad delivery we usually defend them better.

"But I can't be too harsh and second half was much better. I'll take the positives out of it.

"It was three points and another four goals in the plus column for our goal difference."

The five goals all came from different players and means they have hit 10 in the three-match winning streak that began on New Year's Day at Berkhamsted.

It is a far cry from the three games before that when injuries, suspensions and unavailability meant they were short of firepower and managed just one goal and three points.

"I've got a great choice now", said Ironton. "Elliot Bailey has been brilliant since coming back from his injury and Jack Vasey isn't 100 per cent fit yet but he is working hard.

"Callum Stead got one and he could have had six, Dave Keenleyside has got one and the best goal of the game was Jay Rolfe's.

"That was a rocket.

"We've got a few players who can get us goals and that's what it is all about."