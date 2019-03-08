Welwyn Garden City excited for visit of Bromsgrove Sporting with record crowd predicted

The current record crowd at Herns Lane came in December 2014 when Welwyn Garden City hosted Hatfield Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

Welwyn Garden City are bracing themselves for a big day when title-chasing Bromsgrove Sporting are the visitors to Herns Lane.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Garden City's Joel Norris challenges Vinny James of Hatfield Town in December 2014 in front of the current record crowd at Herns Lane. Picture: DANNY LOO Welwyn Garden City's Joel Norris challenges Vinny James of Hatfield Town in December 2014 in front of the current record crowd at Herns Lane. Picture: DANNY LOO

The previous record attendance at the Citizens’ home is 354, recorded back in 2014 when rivals Hatfield Town were the visitors for a Christmas game in Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

But the club expects that figure to be shattered by the visit of the Worcestershire outfit tomorrow (Saturday).

The club were formed in 2009 as a supporters breakaway from Bromsgrove Rovers, who had enjoyed five years in the Conference during the 1990s, finishing second behind Wycombe Wanderers in 1993.

Rovers, however, were expelled from the Southern League and subsequently dissolved in 2010, leaving Sporting as the main club in town.

As a result they inherited many of Rovers’ supporters and now average just shy of 900 people to the Victoria Ground.

WGC therefore are looking for plenty of home support for the 3pm kick-off as they try and reverse a run of three defeats.

The Citizens will include another new signing in their ranks with manager Dean Barker calling it “a coup”.

Striker Eoin McKeown has joined from Colchester United until the end of the season and having already bagged a goal in first-team colours, scoring in the EFL Cup match against Reading back in 2017.

More recently a spell at National League South Wealdstone saw him score once, against Dartford in January.

Barker said: “Many thanks to Jon, Jake, Ben and everyone involved for their help in making this signing happen.

“It’s an unbelievable coup for our club to have professional players wearing our colours.

“I look forward to working with Eoin.”