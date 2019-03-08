Citizens thump Eagles as pre-season heads to conclusion

George Ironton got Welwyn Garden City's fifth and final goal at Stotfold. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City are finally closing in on the start of their second Southern League season - and they looking in good shape after a 5-0 win away to Stotfold.

The Citizens don't kick-off their competitive fixtures until August 17 but they look to be timing their pre-season to perfection.

The Eagles may be now two division below WGC but are still expected to be challenging for the SSML Division One title and for 45 minutes they caused the visitors to Roker Park problems.

Welwyn still managed two goals mind, a low effort from Charlie Payne and a powerful drive into the roof of the net by Eusebio Da Silva, but with sweeping changes at the break the visitors came out a different side.

Trialist Andre Spencer made it three just after the restart, Ollie Carey got the fourth not long after coming on and George Ironton wrapped things up 10 minutes from the end.

City host Chalfont St Peter on Friday in their final pre-season contest.