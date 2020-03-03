Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City lower ticket prices in bid to boost play-off hopes

PUBLISHED: 17:29 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 03 March 2020

Welwyn Garden City are hoping bigger crowds taking advantage of cheaper tickets will see plenty more celebrations like this. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City are hoping bigger crowds taking advantage of cheaper tickets will see plenty more celebrations like this. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City are hoping the people of the town can help roar the club into the play-offs - by offering them a huge incentive.

City are currently fourth in Southern League Central Division One, one of the four play-off places behind the eventual champions.

They have a total of 11 games to go before the end of the year with six of them coming at Herns Lane.

And to boost the attendance figures the club are offering £5 tickets for all fans, with the exception of under 12s who will continue to get in for free.

The first two of those home games comes this Saturday when the Citizens host North Leigh and Tuesday night against Daventry Town.

That is followed by matches against Aylesbury United, Halesowen Town, Corby Town on Easter Saturday and Bedford Town.

