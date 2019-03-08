Mistakes prove costly for WGC as FA Trophy interest ends with Canvey Island loss

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Individual mistakes cost Welwyn Garden City dear as they slumped out of the FA Trophy with a 4-1 home defeat to former winners Canvey Island.

The Citizens enjoyed vast swathes of possession and crafted numerous chances but they left their clinical streak at home, something the Essex side had no problem with, gleefully accepting the gifts handed to them.

WGC set the pace for the opening 20 minutes, as they did throughout, and created a chance for George Ironton to shoot straight at Canvey's impressive keeper Lamar Johnson.

Another for Callum Stead when put through by Toby Cleaver saw him hesitate when he should have shot.

But Welwyn looked comfortable until a miskick from Carl Mensah let in Jason Hallett.

It left the central defender the wrong side of the forward and in his attempts to recover he pulled him back, conceding a penalty in the process.

George Purcell duly put that away for 1-0 but the hosts set about restoring parity almost immediately.

They hit the crossbar twice in the same move, first from Jack Bradshaw and then Ironton, but hopes of an equaliser were squashed when Hallett reacted to Charlie Jones hesitancy in coming out by lobbing the keeper a minute from the break.

Two almost became three shortly after the restart when another Hallett effort glanced off the post and Jones also thwarted the dangerman.

But a third did arrive just eight minutes into the half, Mike Finneran left unmarked from a corner and he powered a strong header that Jones could only push onto a post and in.

Hopes were briefly revived with a fine individual goal from Stead, who collecting Ironton's crossfield ball slipped inside two defenders and struck a low effort beyond Johnson into the bottom corner.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, the more optimistic in the Herns Lane crowd, hoped for a grandstand finish.

But after Bradshaw flashed a 20 yarder over and substitutes Jay Rolfe and Eusebio Da Silva both put close range headers over the Canvey crossbar, Canvey sealed the game eight minutes from time.

Bradshaw's slip when attempting to clear an innocuous ball allowed Hallett the simplest of chances to collect his second and send City tumbling out.