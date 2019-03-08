Opportunity to manage Welwyn Garden City too good to miss for new boss Nick Ironton

The new Welwyn Garden City management team for the 2019-2020 season: Jon Stevenson, manager Nick Ironton and Ricci Crace. Picture: WGC FC Archant

New Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton is relishing getting back into the dugout - and especially with his home town club.

The former Arlesey Town boss has had a bit of a break in recent years but felt the opportunity to manage at Herns Lane was too good to miss.

And he is looking to make his mark on all aspects of the club.

"I'm a Welwyn boy from around the corner and I watched my son, George, play here a few times," he said.

"But I just love football in general and the time is right to get back involved.

"I've been managing Middlesex Wanderers for the last few years but I've always said if the right opportunity came, I would put my hand up.

"They're lovely people here which is another part of it but if I can come here and give any expertise and lay some foundations to help the club go up the pyramid, that will be great."

Those foundations are something very important to Ironton as he looks to guide the Citizens up the Southern League Division One Central table.

They avoided relegation last season but the new boss believes a period of stability is needed to help push them up further.

He said: "There were a lot of transitions last season with the managers coming in and out so that won't have been easy but I can now set foundations and set some parameters and see where we can go.

"I'd like to nurture some younger people alongside a few older heads and try and consolidate.

"I'd like to go for the play-offs but we'll see how that pans out."

A few of those older heads include David Keenleyside, Jon Sexton and Jay Rolfe, who stayed for the full season last year, while familiar faces Lee Close, Carl Mensah and Nick's son George, have all returned to the club after spells away.

Ironton said: "Some of the boys I've known and I was very pleased to get six or seven of them who have played here before and like the club.

"There's a lot of players we're talking to and trying to bring down to the club but they have plenty of offers from elsewhere so we'll wait and see what happens."

Among the others to sign include midfielder Jess Walklin and young striker Brodie Carrington.