Welwyn Garden City confident of securing a new manager well before start of new season

Dean Barker leaves for Kings Langley with the best wishes of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Welwyn Garden City hope to have somebody in post within two weeks following the departure of manager Dean Barker to Kings Langley.

The Southern League Division One Central side have already set the wheels in motion to find his replacement and have said they are unduly worried about the timescales, with their first pre-season match scheduled for July 2.

Speaking to WHTSport, football secretary Phil Ravitz said: "We will see what applications we get and we may make a few phone calls to people we are interested in.

"But I would think we will interview someone in the next 10 to 14 days and before the players report back for pre-season."

The Citizens have friendlies arranged against the likes of Luton Town, Milton Keynes and Barnet and Ravitz said the club would honour those fixtures.

He also went into more detail about how events unfolded and was full of praise for Barker and his management team as well as the conduct of the Kings.

"Kings Langley approached us last Thursday asking for permission to speak to Dean, which we granted as soon as we received the request," he said.

"Due to him being on holiday they never actually spoke to him until this week.

"He goes with our best wishes and it's all very amicable. We thank him for everything he did. He kept us up like he said he would.

"Kings Langley did everything the right way. They are at a higher level and there is nothing we can do about that."