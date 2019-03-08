Welwyn hit by second-half fightback again as Coleshill make it three defeats in a row

Elliot Bailey scored for Welwyn Garden City at Coleshill Town. Picture: WGC FC Archant

Welwyn Garden City slipped to their third successive Southern League defeat as they succumbed to a second-half comeback for the second time this season against Coleshill Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matthew Campbell-Mhlope of Welwyn Garden City hit the crossbar against Coleshill Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Matthew Campbell-Mhlope of Welwyn Garden City hit the crossbar against Coleshill Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

When the Warwickshire side visited Herns Lane in mid-November, an Adam Fisher-managed Citizens held a 2-0 lead but the Midlanders struck back to take a point in an exciting 2-2 draw.

This time WGC, now managed by Dean Barker, held the lead at the interval but the youthful and sometimes a little naive Clarets squad wilted in the face of a strong second half by the home side to lose 2-1.

Coleshill clearly settled the better on their artificial surface and went close through a Reece Leek header and a powerful George Washbourne shot, both just over Lewis Todd’s crossbar in the opening quarter.

But after a fairly torrid opening spell, WGC settled and began to play the better football.

Isaac Ebelebe began a move that saw new boy Brendan Orcan put in a dipping cross inches away from a stretching Elliot Bailey and then on 25 minutes the Citizens hit the home crossbar.

Dan Carr put over a fine cross on the run and Matty Campbell-Mhlope, at full stretch, jabbed it over home keeper Paul Hathaway but iff the woodwork and out to safety.

The visitors continued to force the pace and a fine swinging free-kick from skipper Dave Keenleyside to the back post saw Jay Rolfe meet it on the full, only to be inches wide with his effort.

But the pressure finally had its reward four minutes from the break.

The ball was worked back to impressive new centre-back Jack Humphrey who hoisted a high ball forward that the Coleshill defence left, allowing Bailey to nip in and lift it over Hathaway for a 1-0 half-time lead.

But after the break a visibly roused home side tore into their visitors and they were level just past the hour.

Leek cut in from the left and blazed it goalward. WGC’s defence blocked the effort, but only cleared it to Liam Molesworth, who drove it low past Todd.

And they were in front on 67 minutes, Joe Halsall heading home from a corner.

City had a couple of late chances but couldn’t apply the finishing touches as the unwanted run stretches further.