Welwyn Garden City hit by one point deduction in fight to stay in Southern League

PUBLISHED: 09:11 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 08 April 2019

Welwyn Garden City have been deducted one point from their Southern League Division One Central total. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City have been deducted one point from their Southern League Division One Central total. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City have had one point deducted from their Southern League Division One Central total after fielding an ineligible player.

The decision surrounded their home game with Aylesbury United on January 19 which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Milton Keynes’ Charlie Pattison as well as Barnet pair Ivan Agyaakwah and Oken Chime all played in that fixture following work experience loan moves.

However, that went against league rule 6.4.7 which states “a club may register any number of work experience players but only two may play in any one match.”

That in turn meant they fell foul of rule 6.9 surrounding ineligible players which says “any club found to have played an ineligible player in a match or matches shall have any points gained from that match deducted from its record and have levied upon it a fine.”

The fine in this instance is for £250.

Fortunately for City the deduction should not impact their status in the league with a 3-3 draw with North Leigh on Saturday giving them a seven-point buffer from the bottom with four games to go.

