Shooting practice needed but Welwyn still look good in frustrating draw at Aylesbury

Charlie Payne had two goals disallowed for Welwyn Garden City against Aylesbury United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City maybe wondering how they didn't win a pulsating clash at Aylesbury United but manager Nick Ironton was in doubt - calling their finishing "abysmal".

The 0-0 draw between two sides that started the day in the Southern League Division One play-off positions saw Welwyn on top from start to finish but unable to find the all-important goal.

Speaking on Twitter at the conclusion of the game, Ironton said: "Absolute superb performance by the WGC boys, dominated for 90 minutes. The only down side was our finishing was abysmal."

That may have been slightly harsh on his side who twice hit the woodwork and twice had the ball in the home net only to see them disallowed firstly for offside and then a foul.

They also forced home keeper Jack Hopwood into a string of excellent saves.

A couple of good early crosses gave sights of goal to both Callum Stead and Eusebio Da Silva and Welwyn's first effort to ping back off the frame of the goal came on 27 minutes, Jack Bradshaw thumping a free-kick off the junction between post and bar.

Aylesbury didn't create vast amounts through the afternoon but they too hit the post with a shot from Ty Deacon that beat Marco Tavares.

The visitors quickly responded and shortly after Charlie Payne had an effort somehow cleared off the line, he squeezed the ball in after pouncing on a rebound.

Unfortunately for him the offside flag was up and the goal disallowed.

Dave Keenleyside made his return from injury in the second-half and almost found a way through, Hopwood foiling the skipper with a fingertip save, and then Da Silva became the second Citizen to hit the crossbar with a header.

Hopwood's legs protected Aylesbury's point in the closing stages with two outstanding saves from a marauding Da Silva, the last and the better of the two saves coming just a minute from time.

The game did finish on sour note though as a tackle on Welwyn new-boy Callum Taylor, signed from Royston Town, sparked a mass brawl.

The outcome was a straight red card to Da Silva and only a yellow to Aylesbury's Ken Feyi.

It was a sad end to an otherwise totally dominant WGC performance against fellow promotion contenders.