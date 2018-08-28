WGC find very late equaliser to snatch breathless draw

Dan Bond gave Welwyn Garden City hope with his goal at Didcot Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Stuart Zanone’s goal deep into stoppage time rescued a point for Welwyn Garden City against 10-man Didcot Town.

Stuart Zanone has now scored 10 goals for Welwyn Garden City after a brace against Didcot Town. Picture : Karyn Haddon Stuart Zanone has now scored 10 goals for Welwyn Garden City after a brace against Didcot Town. Picture : Karyn Haddon

The big striker had already struck once following the dismissal of the home side’s Ollie Thomas in the first half but the Citizens still found themselves 3-1 down with eight minutes to go.

However, substitute Dan Bond gave them hope before Zanone took his WGC tally into double figures with a dramatic equaliser in the third minute of added time.

It was City’s first league point in four games following defeats against Yaxley, Thame United and Barton Rovers.

They went into the match at Loop Meadow without regulars Jon Clements, Danny Payne and Nick Elliott but handed a debut to Theo Sackey-Mensah, a loan signing from Stevenage, while another new face Ramone Cassidy-Sinclair took his place on the bench.

A slow start to the game saw Didcot take the lead on 24 minutes when Callum McNish drove low past WGC keeper Dan Green from 15 yards.

But the pendulum seemed to have swung the way of the visitors when Thomas received his marching orders for a tackle on City skipper Ben Spaul.

And it led to a period of WGC pressure with Zanone and Lee Close both firing straight at Leigh Bedwell in the home goal.

But things swung back the way of the Railwaymen in the opening minute of the second half when Sam Barder tucked away a penalty awarded for dangerous play and a raised boot by Dave Corran.

Welwyn’s first reply thankfully arrived fairly quickly, Zanone flicking a header from a Charlie Smith corner beyond Bedwell but that was undone when McNish bagged his second of the game with a low drive.

That looked to be it for the Citizens until Bond, who had replaced Sackey-Mensah early in the second-half, struck the goal of the game to re-kindle WGC’s belief they could take something from the game.

They pressed for the final 10 minutes and finally got their reward at the death.

Cassidy-Sinclair, on for his debut, burst down the left and pulled a low cross back for Zanone to crash in.

WGC are now 12th in Southern League Division One Central.