Welwyn Garden City finish debut Southern League season with another win

Matty Campbell-Mhlope picked up the April player of the month award for WGC prior to the win over Aylesbury. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s first season in the Southern League ended with a 2-0 win at home to Aylesbury and a creditable 14th place finish.

The visitors have known for the past two months that they won't be playing step four football next season, forcibly relegated on facility grounds.

But even though this result dumped them into the final two places anyway, they nevertheless gave a spirited display, making WGC work all the way for the three points.

The victory though meant the Citizens closed out the season with three wins and a draw from their final five games and as most of those games have done, they featured goals from Matty Campbell-Mhlope and Eoin McKeown.

It wasn't a classic but games at this stage of the season rarely are. However, the players weren't helped by a bobbly Herns Lane pitch and a breezy wind.

Having secured their status for next season at the start of the week, with their Easter Monday win at Dunstable Town, WGC made a bright start, Eusebio Da Silva shooting wide in the opening minutes.

Campbell-Mhlope suffered the same fate on 25 minutes but the little midfielder did open the scoring, converting a penalty five minutes later after Aylesbury had handled.

McKeown thought he had made it two on the stroke of half-time but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Aylesbury got their first clear-cut chance of the game two minutes after the restart, Bruno Brito shooting straight at WGC keeper Reuben Rabstein.

But by came City and two fine cross from the outstanding Dan Carr saw first Da Silva and then skipper Dave Keenleyside go close.

The second did finally arrive on 63 minutes.

A corner from the right saw the ball fall to McKeown and after two bites of the cherry he drove it low into the back of the net.

The Colchester United loanee could have had a second 15 minutes from time but John Thompson made the save, and Campbell Mhlope, who picked up his player of the month award for April prior to the game, almost doubled his own tally as well but once again his effort was well stopped by the Aylesbury keeper.