Cage the stone-cold warrior as yet another penalty lands WGC youngsters three points

Welwyn Garden City U23s beat Hoddesdon Town Res in the HSCL Premier Division. Picture: WGCFC Archant

Harrison Cage proved yet again he has ice in his veins after a coolly-taken penalty earned Welwyn Garden City’s U23 team three points with a 1-0 win at Hoddesdon Town Reserves.

The young striker had netted from 12 yards one week earlier as Welwyn had drawn 1-1 at Bush Hill Rangers and he made no mistake again with 18 minutes remaining in this Herts Senior County League Premier Division match.

That game in Ware seven days ago had seen the home side grab a late equaliser.

This time though the WGC’s youngsters held on for victory on the back of a good defensive display in which Sam Marfo gave an outstanding display.

He was pushed for man-of-the-match honours by the club’s latest signing Joe Bennett, given a first outing in a Claret shirt in this fixture.

The former Potters Bar Town man gave a steady display, constantly recycling the ball and keeping Welwyn ticking over.

It helped them enjoy the majority of possession throughout the game and they only really suffered a few anxious moments, Marfo clearing one off the line at full stretch in the first half and keeper Rory Goodman blocking another effort.

When they did start to create chances, three efforts flew over the bar, Patrick Akwasi twice and Cage once.

A fine run and cross from full-back Lewis Kidd ended with his inviting delivery evading all attackers and even when Akwasi put the ball in the net, the offside flag kept the score at 0-0.

Welwyn lost skipper Charlie Jones to injury after half-time, Ogunkunle Bandele coming on, but chances still came their way, Bennett’s shot deflected into the arms of the keeper rather than away from him.

But with time slowly running out Scott Knight was taken down by a tackle from behind and Cage rammed home an emphatic penalty.

Knight could have been things far more comfortable just two minutes later but after being put clear by a high bouncing ball in from Kidd, he crashed his effort way over the bar.

It proved to be moot anyway as Welwyn finished the stronger to see out the remaining minutes.

WGC U23s: Goodman, Kidd, Rex, Marfo, Dimeo, James, Bennett, Jones (Bandele 46), Cage (Slark 87), Knight (Robertson 90), Akwasi (Reid 81)