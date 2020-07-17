Advanced search

Danny Milliken and Richard James named joint managers of Welwyn Garden City’s new U23 side

PUBLISHED: 12:44 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 17 July 2020

Danny Milliken and Richard James, the joint managers of Welwyn Garden City's new U23 development squad. Picture: WGC FC

Danny Milliken and Richard James, the joint managers of Welwyn Garden City's new U23 development squad. Picture: WGC FC

Welwyn Garden City have announced joint managers to lead their newly-formed U23 development side.

Danny Milliken and Richard James have been handed the reins ahead of the new season, one which will see Welwyn take their place in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

That was confirmed at the league’s annual meeting, held online on Thursday evening, and WGC chairman Ray Fiveash says the club can’t wait to get going.

He said: “We have ambitions for our reserve team in the Herts County League, which will be made up almost all with U23 players aiming for the first-team.

“We have also taken our time in putting together an experienced and equally ambitious management team to guide them.”

Milliken is well known to fans at Herns Lane with this his fourth spell with the club, an association that began 22 years ago when he was physio to the reserve team.

His career since then has continued to vary through roles such as coach, fitness coach and qualified physio to a number of clubs including St Albans City and Boreham Wood, and his CV also includes a five-year spell in Australian football, where he was first-team coach to Coffs Harbour United in New South Wales.

In recent seasons he has helped coach WGC reserves and two seasons ago was first-team physio under former boss Dean Barker.

He is joined in the dugout by James who comes to Herns Lane from Hoddesdon Town where he was U23 manager.

Last season he led the Essex Senior League club’s second string to sixth place in the HSCL Premier Division and the Citizens hope they will benefit from his knowledge and experience at the standard.

He managed Hoddesdon’s youth set-up to great success under Gavin Kelsey’s tenure at Lowfield, winning the Spartan South Midlands League Reserve Division in 2015.

And he achieved more success with Hitchin Town’s U18’s as well as being of the Langford management team when the club finished fourth in SSML Division One in 2017.

