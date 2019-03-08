Welwyn Garden City move closer to safety with four-star win at Corby

Eoin McKeown has now scored three in two for WGC after a brace at Corby Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Welwyn Garden City still need two points to make mathematically sure of safety but a performance of real mettle and a 4-1 win at play-off bound Corby Town removed a whole heap of tension from players, management and supporters alike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In fact take their Southern League Division One Central position out of the equation and the sheer manner of the victory alone would have been enough to delight the Citizens.

Two goals from Eoin McKeown and one each for skipper Dave Keenleyside and Eusebio Da Silva made the difference but so good was the performance, they could have had more.

It was also Dean Barker’s first away win as WGC boss and he was naturally ecstatic at the final whistle.

He said: “It’s a famous win for our young side against a side third in the league and who have scored 100 league goals.

“To score four, hit the bar three times and totally dominate from start to finish shows what a great performance it was.”

From the start City played with an infectious vigour.

McKeown fired narrowly over and Elliot Bailey was denied by the quick reactions of Corby keeper Dan George but it wasn’t long before they bagged the first goal.

It came from a free-kick on 18 minutes, awarded after Matty Campbell-Mhlope was brought down. Keenleyside took it and with the aid of a deflection it went low beyond George.

They lost Mace to injury on 30 minutes but by the time the break arrived they had double their lead.

Jay Rolfe played a ball out from the back to Campbell-Mhlope who slipped a couple of challenges before laying it off to McKeown to race in and score.

Any hopes of a home comeback were killed off three minutes after the restart with Da Silva’s long-range effort slipping through George’s grasp.

Joe Carta pulled one back for Corby but that was sandwiched between both McKeown and Jack Humphrey hitting the crossbar.

A fourth did arrive shortly after, McKeown pouncing after George had saved a Bailey header and the Colchester loanee could have bagged a hat-trick but skewed a later effort wide.

And Corby’s miserable day was capped by a red card to Connor Kennedy for a reckless tackle on Da Silva.