Nick Ironton delighted with attitude of his Welwyn Garden City players over the course of the season

PUBLISHED: 06:35 06 April 2020

Manager Nick Ironton praised the Welwyn Garden City players for their efforts over the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Manager Nick Ironton praised the Welwyn Garden City players for their efforts over the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Nick Ironton was full of praise for the attitude of the Welwyn Garden City players and says if they can continue to produce that then they can have another good season next time around.

The Citizens were among the non-league clubs who had their season declared null and void by the FA, curtailing a push for the play-offs in Southern League Division One Central.

And while there was disappointment in that call, simply because they were punching above their weight in the boss’s eye, the former FA Trophy winner opted to focus on his squad when asked for a highlight of the year.

“The general attitude over the season [was a highlight],” he said. “When we were low on numbers and high on injuries, their attitude was great as it has been all season.

“Camaraderie is what gets you through bad patches.

“I’ve had some outstanding performances from some of the players through the season but I try to look at it as collectively as I can.

“You don’t win anything with individuals, it’s all about the squad.

“They have to produce that next year and see where it takes us.

“They are all disappointed and upset [at the voiding of the season] because they had a really good year apart from the last couple of games.

“It’s hard to replace some of those who were injured. Jesse Walklin, George [Ironton] and Dave Keenleyside were my midfield three and on his day Eusebio [Da Silva] can be a match winner.

“In one way it was OK that the season ended but in another I still think we’d have been in the play-offs and on our day we could have beaten anybody.

“We’ve beaten both Halesowen and Berkhamsted away and they are the top two teams.

“I don’t think anybody would have wanted to play us.”

The season was also a first one back in the dugout for a number of years for Ironton but he said the absence had not dulled the instincts.

“To be honest it’s just second nature,” he admitted. “I had four years break but I know players and I know who can play and who can’t.

“I’ve done it all before and I’m not wanting to be big-headed but I knew we’d be OK.

“The brief from the club was to avoid relegation but I wanted to do as best as we can with what we can.

“I’m a winner and I’m going to push people to their limits and some times it doesn’t come across well but if they listen, they become better players.

“If you can get that mental strength in you then you become a good player.”

