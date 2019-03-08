WGC begin busy month with below-par display in home defeat to mid-table Coleshill

Welwyn GC began a busy November, which will see them play nine matches, with a 3-0 home defeat to Coleshill Town.

Nick Ironton's Clarets were outplayed for almost the full 90 minutes by mid-table opponents, in the absence of key men Lee Close, Jesse Walkin and Jay Rolfe duue to suspension, injury and unavailabilty.

This served to illustrate to Ironton that his replacements just aren't adequate and he threatened changes following this reversal, after the visitors adapted to a rain-soaked, heavy pitch much better than the home team.

One plus for WGC was the return of keeper Ryan Schmid after a six-week absence with a calf injury as he was one of few home players to emerge with credit, making a trio of fine saves in the opening half-hour.

Dangerous Liam Molesworth was twice denied, as was Nehemia Zazi to keep WGC in the game at the interval.

They trailed to a 16th-minute goal, when full-back Amarir Sandhu overlapped to good effect on the left to pull back his cross and Zazi drove it past Schmid from close range.

Zazi, Molesworth and in particular, impressive midfielder George Washbourne, ripped the WGC defence open on numerous occasions, but Schmid's heroics and some desperate defending kept the game alive.

Then on 64 minutes, Will McClelland lost a ball in defence, the play was quickly switched to Washbourne, who turned easily inside Carl Mensah and placed a curving effort wide of Schmid, to effectively settle matters.

Visiting keeper Paul Hathaway was called into action on 71 minutes, going full length to claw away an effort from George Ironton, who worked tirelessly for WGC throughout.

Nine minutes from the end, Molesworth put over a deep cross, WGC's rearguard couldn't clear and Zazi helped himself to his second with a close, downward header.

Molesworth was given a red card for a wild challenge on Romelle Alomenu three minutes from time and after the final whistle, Ironton received similar punishment for 'raising his hand to an opponent' in a post-match scuffle that will cost him a three-game ban.

WGC: Schmid, Bradshaw (Ebengo 65), McClelland, Mensah, Stead, Ironton, Cleaver (Da Silva 46), Keenleyside, Alomenu, Cathline (Carey 51), Bailey.