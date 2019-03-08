Advanced search

WGC begin busy month with below-par display in home defeat to mid-table Coleshill

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 November 2019

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Welwyn GC began a busy November, which will see them play nine matches, with a 3-0 home defeat to Coleshill Town.

Nick Ironton's Clarets were outplayed for almost the full 90 minutes by mid-table opponents, in the absence of key men Lee Close, Jesse Walkin and Jay Rolfe duue to suspension, injury and unavailabilty.

This served to illustrate to Ironton that his replacements just aren't adequate and he threatened changes following this reversal, after the visitors adapted to a rain-soaked, heavy pitch much better than the home team.

One plus for WGC was the return of keeper Ryan Schmid after a six-week absence with a calf injury as he was one of few home players to emerge with credit, making a trio of fine saves in the opening half-hour.

Dangerous Liam Molesworth was twice denied, as was Nehemia Zazi to keep WGC in the game at the interval.

You may also want to watch:

They trailed to a 16th-minute goal, when full-back Amarir Sandhu overlapped to good effect on the left to pull back his cross and Zazi drove it past Schmid from close range.

Zazi, Molesworth and in particular, impressive midfielder George Washbourne, ripped the WGC defence open on numerous occasions, but Schmid's heroics and some desperate defending kept the game alive.

Then on 64 minutes, Will McClelland lost a ball in defence, the play was quickly switched to Washbourne, who turned easily inside Carl Mensah and placed a curving effort wide of Schmid, to effectively settle matters.

Visiting keeper Paul Hathaway was called into action on 71 minutes, going full length to claw away an effort from George Ironton, who worked tirelessly for WGC throughout.

Nine minutes from the end, Molesworth put over a deep cross, WGC's rearguard couldn't clear and Zazi helped himself to his second with a close, downward header.

Molesworth was given a red card for a wild challenge on Romelle Alomenu three minutes from time and after the final whistle, Ironton received similar punishment for 'raising his hand to an opponent' in a post-match scuffle that will cost him a three-game ban.

WGC: Schmid, Bradshaw (Ebengo 65), McClelland, Mensah, Stead, Ironton, Cleaver (Da Silva 46), Keenleyside, Alomenu, Cathline (Carey 51), Bailey.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield tower block’s 24/7 fire wardens ‘unavailable’ when alarm sounds

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield tower block’s 24/7 fire wardens ‘unavailable’ when alarm sounds

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

WGC begin busy month with below-par display in home defeat to mid-table Coleshill

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019

In-form Welwyn earn reward against Royston rivals to return to top of league table

WGC V Royston - Matt O'Connell for WGC. Picture - Karyn Haddon.

Hundreds enjoy ‘wonderful’ Diwali celebration in Welwyn Garden City

Vibrant Indian Culture Committee (VICC) celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

Spot-on Abrey keeps his cool to help below-par Potters Bar remain top of the table

Potters Bar V Wisbech Town - Graham Abrey in action for Potters Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Where Remembrance Sunday services are taking place in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Remembrance Sunday last year in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists