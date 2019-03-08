Advanced search

Five make Welwyn Garden City get down again as Royston are beaten in Southern League Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:04 11 October 2019

Elliot Bailey was at the double for Welwyn Garden City against Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Elliot Bailey was at the double for Welwyn Garden City against Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

A second successive five-star win over Premier Division opponents sent Welwyn Garden City dancing into the next round of the Southern League Cup.

Hitchin Town had been thumped 5-0 in the preliminary round and this time a 5-3 success at Herns Lane saw them dispose of Royston Town.

They took the lead on 13 minutes Elliot Bailey half-volleyed home a Eusebio Da Silva pass but the Crows pegged them back immediately through Brandon Adams.

Former Royston man Romelle Alomenu man it two though and it was 3-1 by half-time as Da Silva forced the ball home at the second attempt.

It seemed the second-half would end in disaster as Adams and Claudio Ofosu pulled Royston level.

However, it the Citizens who took the lead as Bailey made it 4-3 with a hard-working effort and Toby Cleaver wrapped things up three minutes from the end.

