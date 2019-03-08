Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City Football Club and Isabel Hospice hoping for fruitful relationship after agreeing working partnership

PUBLISHED: 17:18 28 October 2019

Welwyn Garden City Football Club players, staff and committee with Linda Cudmore, Isabel Hospice Community Fundraiser.

Welwyn Garden City Football Club players, staff and committee with Linda Cudmore, Isabel Hospice Community Fundraiser.

Welwyn Garden City Football Club and Isabel Hospice have come to an agreement that will sees the club's Herns Lane ground called the Isabel Hospice Stadium for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Welwyn Garden City Football Club chairman Ray Fiveash and Linda Cudmore, Isabel Hospice Community Fundraiser.Welwyn Garden City Football Club chairman Ray Fiveash and Linda Cudmore, Isabel Hospice Community Fundraiser.

The charity has cared for 1,855 people in the last year, supporting them to live well at home and with specialist care in their in-patient unit.

And both they and the club have plans to make this a fruitful relationship with various events to be held in conjunction between the two.

Linda Cudmore, community fundraiser for the hospice, said: "We are delighted to have the stadium named the Isabel Hospice Stadium. Our first partnership event will be at the fireworks display on November 1 where there will be Isabel Hospice collectors collecting donations to pay towards vital care.

"Just £28 could pay for an hour's expert nursing care at our in-patient unit this Christmas."

WGC chairman Ray Fiveash said: "We are also delighted with this partnership. The Isabel Hospice is a well known and well supported charity in the area and we look forward to working with them."

