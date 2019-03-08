Advanced search

Better from Welwyn Garden City but Bedworth clash ends in drab draw

PUBLISHED: 10:18 07 October 2019

Jay Rolfe returned to bolster the Welwyn Garden City defence against Bedworth. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Jay Rolfe returned to bolster the Welwyn Garden City defence against Bedworth. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Welwyn Garden City's first meeting with Bedworth United ended in a low-key 1-1 Southern League draw at Herns Lane.

It was the Citizens' first chance to recover from the 4-1 beating they took off Canvey Island in the FA Trophy seven days earlier and they looked much more solid than they had in what was only their second defeat of the campaign.

Jay Rolfe was back at centre-half alongside Lee Close and Jack Bradshaw while Marco Tavares was in goal ahead of Charlie Jones.

He was soon in action too as within three minutes of the start he needed to get down and hold onto a low effort from the dangerous Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls.

His day took a downturn though seven minutes later as he upended the forward and Alex Troke just squeezed his kick beyond Tavares' despairing dive.

There was a second scare for WGC four minutes later, when Bailey-Nicholls ran around Close and went down under the defender's challenge. This time the referee waved play on.

But it took just eight minutes for the home side to get back on terms, Callum Stead's cross from the right wing met by Elliott Bailey's close-in effort.

That was blocked on the near post but as the ball spun into the air, Romelle Alomenu got in a fine looping header over Bedworth keeper Dan Crane and a defender on the line for the equaliser.

The leveller didn't bring the spark needed to lift the game and WGC's only serious efforts at taking the lead before the interval were a Stead shot on the turn that just went over and a Rolfe header that was straight at the keeper.

There was more concern in the Bedworth defence nine minutes after the restart, when Bradshaw hit a free-kick low into a crowded area.

It took a major deflection to wrong-foot Crane and his defenders but passed inches wide of the far post.

Stead remained WGC's main attacking weapon and after checking inside cleverly a couple of times, he saw his effort blocked.

Eusebio Da Silva had a quiet afternoon and hit his best opening of the game over the bar. George Ironton, another not on top form, nevertheless produced the best effort of the game which curled inches beyond the post.

The game ended as it begun with Tavares making a sharp save low down and a draw was fair in a game that won't live long in the memory.

